Man sexually assaults Bronx mom in front of her toddler, victim says

EASTCHESTER, the Bronx — A man is being sought Monday after a woman says he sexually assaulted her in front of her 2-year-old child, who was in his crib.

Police confirm a man entered an unlocked apartment at Light Street and Rombouts Avenue Sunday around 3:30 p.m. and attempted to sexually assault a 26-year-old woman.

"He started screaming for me," the woman said about her son. "He was like 'mommy, mommy, mommy,' then he said 'help, help, help!'”

The woman, who PIX11 is not identifying, said the man entered her home with a jump rope and attempted to tie her up.

“I was fighting him, kicking him, trying to get him off me. He was trying to pull my dress up," she said. "“It felt to me like forever. I don't know how I got away."

She managed to get to the bathroom door and pound on it. Her husband, who was inside showering, heard what was happening and rushed out, scaring the attacker off.

He left behind his shoes, glasses and a jump rope.

The man sought is described as being in his mid to late 20s; standing about 5 feet, 11 inches tall; weighing 220 pounds; with a large build; brown eyes; a full beard and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, gray jeans, blue sneakers and sun glasses.

“I want him found. I want this guy found," the mom said. "This never should have never happened for someone to just come in your house and try and tie you up and rape you, that’s not right!”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).