Long Island veteran paired with rescue dog just in time for Christmas

This Christmas will be extra special for one Long Island veteran and her companion dog

Dawn Amato served 21 years in the United States Army was matched up with Peaches, a 2-year-old pit bull mix, by Paws of War, an organization that pairs dogs with vets suffering from a variety of illnesses. Both Amato and Peaches will begin their new life together Monday night

Amato says both needed rescuing. Peaches was found emancipated and sick from parasites in a kill shelter in Georgia . Amato suffers from severe post traumatic stress disorder. Together they will train through the Paws of War organization over the next eight months with Peaches ultimately becoming Amato's service dog for life.

For more on Paws of War, visit pawsofwar.org.

