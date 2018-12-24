JetBlue plane makes emergency landing in NYC on Christmas Eve due to ‘unusual odor’: officials

QUEENS, N.Y. — A JetBlue plane headed to Mexico City on Christmas Eve made an emergency landing at Kennedy Airport because of an “unusual odor,” according to Port Authority officials.

Plane No. 483 was headed from Boston to Mexico City on Monday when the pilot smelled a strange odor, officials said.

The pilot made an emergency landing at JFK Airport in Queens without incident, and none of the 137 passengers aboard were harmed, according to officials.

Port Authority officials would not comment on what the smell is being attributed to.

PIX11 has reached out to JetBlue for comment.