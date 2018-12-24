Fires break out at Sagamore Hill National visitor center, nearby Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

NEW YORK — Fires broke out at the Sagamore Hill National Historic Site’s visitor center and nearby Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory on Monday, according to officials with the Bayville Fire Department.

A blaze at the visitor center was reported at 9:02 a.m., fire officials said.

Syosset, Oyster Bay, Norwich and Locust Valley fire departments also responded, according to Bayville officials.

A witness shared images with PIX11 showing firefighters battling the blaze.

Two hours later, and about 2 miles away, firefighters responded to Cold Spring Harbor, Bayville Fire Department officials said.

Responding departments included Syosset, Cold Spring Harbor, Oyster Bay and Atlantic Steamer, according to Bayville officials.

The extent of the damage at both locations is not yet known.

Sagamore Hill was home to former President Theodore Roosevelt. It is not open to visitors during the federal government shutdown that began at midnight Friday, and all buildings are closed, according to its website.

The Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory houses biomedical research and education.

Investigators did not say if the fires are believed to be connected.