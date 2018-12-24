Father charged with beating 6-year-old girl with selfie stick after it broke

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — A Nashville father is facing felony charges after beating a 6-year-old girl with a selfie stick after the child accidentally broke it.

According to a police incident report obtained by News4, the victim and her siblings were visiting their father, 28-year-old Aaron Moore, at his Premier Drive home. Moore shares custody of the children with their mother who lives in Dickson County.

While at the home, the victim was playing with a selfie stick and accidentally broke the selfie stick. It was then investigators said Moore became upset and used the selfie stick to hit the child causing welt marks on the child’s back. The girl’s siblings told investigators they witnessed their father hitting their sister with the selfie stick multiple times.

The children told their mother who reported the incident to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office. The children spoke to DSS and Dickson County investigators and a police report was filed.

Moore is facing a charge of felony child abuse. Bond was set at $3,500 and Moore will have to answer to a judge on the charge on February 1.