Driving high: NYPD’s top cop concerned about road safety if marijuana is legalized

NEW YORK — Legal marijuana is likely to come to New York, with both Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio embracing it and working to create laws to ensure access, financial equity and safety. But New York’s police commissioner is concerned.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neil is focused on the problem of driving and smoking, and keeping all New Yorkers safe.

He shared those concerns with John Catsimatidis on the talk show host's recent podcast.

The commissioner said, “So as we go through this, as we look forward, we’re just going to have to make sure that we do our best to keep everybody in the city safe. And we’re working with the mayor’s office, and some of the agencies out there I think will be able to do that.”