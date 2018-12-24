Christian Bale and Amy Adams on the physical, and emotional, transformations they undertook for the political satire "Vice," in theaters Christmas Day.
Christian Bale, Amy Adams on the political satire `Vice`
-
Candice Bergen, Debra Messing snag Golden Globe noms for reboots
-
NYC mayor, faith leaders condemn synagogue mass shooting
-
Lives ‘cut way too short’: All 20 victims of upstate NY limo crash identified
-
These are the victims of the New York limo crash
-
Joint funeral set for sisters killed in NY limo crash
-
-
Local leaders discuss guns at houses of worship in wake of Pittsburgh synagogue massacre
-
Democrats poised to take control of House of Representatives for first time since 2010
-
George H.W. Bush, 41st president of the United States, dead at 94
-
Trump, Republicans condemn suspected explosives sent to Obama, Clintons
-
4 sisters headed to a birthday party among those killed in NY limo crash
-
-
Former NY state Senate leader Dean Skelos gets prison
-
Pipe bomb suspect accused in urine-throwing incident: police
-
In farewell, Ryan sees solutions if ‘politics will allow it’