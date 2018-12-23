Three men stabbed repeatedly at Long Island lounge

BALDWIN, NY — Three men were stabbed repeatedly at Starz Lounge in Baldwin early on Sunday, police said.

A 33-year-old man who’d been stabbed multiple times in the head walked up to officers when they arrived around 3:30 a.m., police said. He was able to tell the officers that two other people had been stabbed by a pair of men.

Police found a 27-year-old man with multiple stab wounds on the ground outside, officials said. The third victim, a 20-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, left Starz Lounge himself and headed to a nearby hospital.

The other two victims were treated at a nearby hospital.

Both attackers left Starz Lounge on foot in an unknown direction. Police described one as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He has a beard and was last seen wearing a dark, bubble-type jacket. The other attacker is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was last seen in dark clothing.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 244 –TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.