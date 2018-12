CHELSEA PIERS, Manhattan — Police officers caught a coyote in Manhattan on Sunday, officials said.

They were able to barricade with coyote and the NYPD Emergency Services Unit was able to tranquilize him after they received a “call for a vicious animal.”

“This beautiful coyote was taken to a Brooklyn Animal Shelter unharmed,” the NYPD 10th Precinct tweeted. “Great job guys! #NYPDProtecting”