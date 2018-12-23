Man beats Queens bus driver who refused to give him a free ride

LAURELTON, Queens — A commuter in Queens, furious that he could not ride an MTA bus for free, beat a driver, police said.

He punched the 32-year-old driver repeatedly in the face before fleeing northbound on Merrick Boulevard.

The victim was taken to a local hospital after the late night Dec. 14 attack at Merrick Boulevard and 220th Street.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker. He’s in his early 20s and is about 6 feet tall. The man was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue sweat pants with white stripes going down the side and white sneakers.

Assaulting an MTA employee is a Class D felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).