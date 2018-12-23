Man assaults teen, tries to thrown her onto tracks in Brooklyn train station: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the man accused of assaulting a teen and attempting to throw her onto the tracks at a Brooklyn train station.

On Dec. 18, the man approached the 19-year-old victim on the southbound J train platform inside the Cypress Hills subway station at about 1:20 a.m.

The man proceeded to drag the teen by her hair and demanded a sexual act to be performed on him, said police.

He also attempted to throw her onto the tracks, but when she resisted, the suspected attacker fled.

He is described to be 6-feet tall and was last see wearing a black winter hat, a black jacket and dark blue jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).