Couple dies in LI crash; man arrested for fleeing scene

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. — Police arrested a man who allegedly fled the scene of a crash that killed a couple on Long Island Saturday night.

Patrick Poillon, 24, was taken into custody and faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

According to police, Poillon was traveling south on Huguenot Drive when he struck a Subaru that was traveling east at the intersection of Forest Road W. in Mastic Beach at about 10:11 p.m.

He fled the scene on foot, said police.

The driver of the Subaru, William Molnar, 50, and his wife Jean Molnar, 41, were pronounced dead at the scene, said cops.

A 22-year-old passenger in the front seat of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.