Choirs ring in Christmas with holiday favorites at Saint Paul’s Chapel

LOWER MANHATTAN — It’s a magical holiday tradition and highlight of the season for so many.

Carol Community Sing with Downtown Voices, Novus NY and the Trinity Youth Chorus perform holiday favorites at Saint Paul’s Chapel, part of Trinity Church. The chapel was built in 1766, making it the oldest building in New York City still in continuous use.

“The feeling in here in the old Colonial building is so warm, a real Town Hall experience,” Julian Wachner, Trinity’s Director of Music and Arts, told PIX11.

St. Paul’s Chapel is nicknamed “the little chapel that stood” because it survived the September 11 attacks in 2001 and then served as a place of rest and refuge for recovery workers after the collapse of the twin towers.

And many singing here have so much to celebrate.

“What is great about the program is that it is for everyone,” Luana Lewis, a soprano with Downtown Voices, told PIX11 News.

At this ticketed singalong, the line for admission was around the block with some coming for the first time and others returning year after year.

“This is our first time,” Norman Pickron, a father holding a toddler son in his arms, told PIX11.

Later, Saint Paul’s Chapel hosted a compline by candlelight, which is truly unique, organizers say, because the chorus improvises what they sing.