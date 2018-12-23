× Anthony Scaramucci: Behind the scenes of the Trump administration

Anthony Scaramucci served as White House Communications Director under President Trump for a turbulent 11 days in July 2017.

He got to observe first hand the inner workings of the West Wing under the Trump Administration. Scaramucci has written his fourth book, entitled “Trump: the Blue Collar President”

We hear from Scaramucci on what it was like behind the scenes in the Trump White House as well as his take on what is happening in Washington today.