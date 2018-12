UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A 64-year-old man died three days after he was struck by a car on the Upper East Side.

On Dec. 18, Kim Jomgheikim of New Jersey was attempting to cross East 72nd Street midblock when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east, said police.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Jomgheikim was taken to the hospital with trauma to his head and legs, said police.

He died from his injuries on Dec. 21.