JAMAICA, Queens — A 64-year-old man is dead and an 86-year-old man is in critical condition after a Sunday fire in Jamaica, officials said.

The fire broke out at a building on 150th Street near 97th Avenue around 3 p.m., an FDNY spokesperson said. Flames burned through the building’s first and second floor.

It was under control by 4 p.m.

Officials have not released identifying information on the victims.