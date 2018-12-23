300,000 people from around the globe come to see Dyker Heights Christmas lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Hundreds of thousands of people from around the world have hit the streets of Dyker Heights to see the bright lights of residents' festive Christmas displays.

The neighborhood has been called “the undisputed capital of Christmas pageantry.” There are Christmas decorations that will take your breath away.

More than 300,000 people from around the globe come to see each the stunning and dazzling holiday lights each December.

“It’s just a celebration to see everyone here so happy,” Neha Balsara, a tourist from India, told PIX11.

She wasn't the only one in New York to see the lights.

“If I had a house like that in Slovakia, they’d think I was crazy,” Patrick Dubos, a tourist from Slovakia by way of London, told PIX11.

Others out to see the lights came from closer parts of the world

“I saw a house that looked like a castle with all the Santas,” Kayla Thelwell, from the South Bronx, told PIX11 News.

They came from Mumbai and Sydney and Slovakia and the South Bronx and many could not believe what they were seeing.

PIX11 spoke to one homeowner to thank the family on behalf of the hundreds of thousands enjoying their Christmas lights.

“Part of the celebration of the season is welcoming the birth of Jesus,” Dominic Congiusta, a Dyker Heights homeowner, told PIX11. “This is a little way to demonstrate that."

It’s the premier Brooklyn tourist attraction that never seems to grow old, no matter how many Santas, nutcrackers and angels you see.

The lights of the Christmas wonderland generally are turned off at midnight, only to be turned back on a dusk.

The Christmas displays continue until Jan. 2.