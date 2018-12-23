3 stabbed during dispute at LI bar: police

BALDWIN, N.Y. — Three men were stabbed during a fight at a bar on Long Island early Sunday.

Police responded to a fight at the Starz Lounge at Grand Avenue in Baldwin at about 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 33-year-old man with stab wounds to his head. He told police he and two others were stabbed while inside the venue by two unknown men, cops said.

A 27-year-old man was found lying on the ground outside with several stab wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

A third victim, a 20-year-old man, left the scene on his own and was treated at a nearby hospital for multiple stab wounds, according to police.

Police said the two alleged attackers fled the scene on foot.

The first man is described to be 5-feet 6-inches, with a beard and wore a dark bubble type jacket.

The second man is described to be 5-feet 9-inches and wore dark clothing.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 244 –TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.