EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A 12-year-old boy was shot near an East Harlem deli on Sunday night, police said.

The boy was shot in the leg, official said.

He is in stable condition and was rushed to a local hospital, police said.

The boy was shot at East 115th Street and Lexington Avenue just before 9 p.m.

No identifying information is available.

Police have not yet released any additional information about the shooting.