VIDEO: Woman robbed at gunpoint inside Brooklyn office

CLINTON HALL, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint inside a Brooklyn office Friday evening.

At about 5:45 p.m., an unidentified man entered the ‘Ken Marble Inc.’ business on Flushing Avenue in Clinton Hill through an open front door, said police

Once inside, he pointed a silver revolver at a 53-year-old woman and demanded money, said cops.

The man forcibly took the victim’s pocketbook, which contained her iPhone5 and $800 in cash, according to police.

Video surveillance shows the moments of the robbery, when the thief points his gun at the woman as she tries to get her bag back.

The suspected robber was last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black jacket and black faded jeans.

