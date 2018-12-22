Rainfall totals: Parts of tri-state area hit with nearly 4 inches of rain

NEW YORK — Heavy rain slammed the tri-state area between Thursday evening and Friday evening, causing airport delays, flooded roads and messy commutes.
Several advisories were issued as the storm moved through the area, including flood watches and wind advisories.
Counties within New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut saw anywhere between an inch to nearly four inches of rain.
Rainfall totals as of 10:36 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, were:
New Jersey
Bergen County
- Westwood 2.66
- Ridgewood 2.47
- Midland Park 2.44
- Cresskill 2.14
- Tenafly 2.12
- Teterboro Airport 1.98
- Westwood 1.95
- North Arlington 1.94
- Haworth 1.87
- Wood-ridge 1.79
- Fair Lawn 1.75
- Oakland 1.68
Essex County
- Nutley 2.79
- Montclair 2.29
- Cedar Grove 2.01
- Maplewood 1.88
- Harrison 1.57
- Caldwell 1.50
- Millburn 1.43
Hudson County
- Harrison 2.09
- Hoboken 1.78
Passaic County
- West Milford 2.94
- Little Falls 2.44
- Bloomingdale 2.21
- Hawthorne 2.20
- Warwick 2.01
Union County
- Springfield 2.02
- New Providence 1.82
- Cranford 1.81
- Newark Airport 1.76
- Roselle Park 1.59
- Linden Airport 1.44
New York
Kings County
- Coney Island 1.69
- Rockaway Beach 1.02
Nassau County
- Plainview 2.81
- Port Washington 2.38
- Syosset 2.02
- Uniondale 1.98
- Hicksville 1.97
- Wantagh 1.93
- East Rockaway 1.79
New York County
- Central Park 1.85
- Triborough Bridge 1.69
- Greenwich Village 1.24
Orange County
- Monroe 2.25
- Newburgh 1.56
- Warwick 1.25
- Montgomery Airport 1.07
Putnam County
- Fahnestock State 3.68
- Carmel 2.62
- Brewster 2.20
Queens County
- Bellerose 2.48
- Little Neck 2.25
- JFK Airport 2.03
- LaGuardia Airport 1.93
- Bayside 1.45
Richmond County
- Todt Hill 1.84
- Annadale 1.52
Rockland County
- West Nyack 2.49
- Piermont 2.19
Suffolk County
- Centerport 2.94
- Amityville 2.47
- Melville 2.35
- West Islip 2.26
- Lake Ronkonkoma 2.18
- Port Jefferson Station 1.83
- Upton 1.54
- Patchogue 1.41
Westchester County
- Armonk 3.72
- Putnam Valley 2.54
- White Plains Airport 2.42
- Elmsford 2.23
Connecticut
Fairfield County
- Bedford 4.33
- Monroe 3.90
- Danbury Airport 3.27
- Brookfield 2.87
- New Fairfield 2.65
- Bridgeport Airport 1.97
Middlesex County
- Durham 2.77
- Portland 2.18
- Essex 1.19
- Middletown 1.12
New Haven County
- Prospect 4.02
- Woodbridge 3.28
- Seymour 3.24
- Meriden Airport 2.95
- Waterbury Airport 2.78
- New Haven Airport 1.42
New London County
- Norwich 1.72
- Salem 1.52
- Mystic 1.10