Rainfall totals: Parts of tri-state area hit with nearly 4 inches of rain

NEW YORK — Heavy rain slammed the tri-state area between Thursday evening and Friday evening, causing airport delays, flooded roads and messy commutes.

Several advisories were issued as the storm moved through the area, including flood watches and wind advisories.

Counties within New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut saw anywhere between an inch to nearly four inches of rain.

Rainfall totals as of 10:36 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, were:

New Jersey

Bergen County

Westwood 2.66

Ridgewood 2.47

Midland Park 2.44

Cresskill 2.14

Tenafly 2.12

Teterboro Airport 1.98

Westwood 1.95

North Arlington 1.94

Haworth 1.87

Wood-ridge 1.79

Fair Lawn 1.75

Oakland 1.68

Essex County

Nutley 2.79

Montclair 2.29

Cedar Grove 2.01

Maplewood 1.88

Harrison 1.57

Caldwell 1.50

Millburn 1.43

Hudson County

Harrison 2.09

Hoboken 1.78

Passaic County

West Milford 2.94

Little Falls 2.44

Bloomingdale 2.21

Hawthorne 2.20

Warwick 2.01

Union County

Springfield 2.02

New Providence 1.82

Cranford 1.81

Newark Airport 1.76

Roselle Park 1.59

Linden Airport 1.44

New York

Kings County

Coney Island 1.69

Rockaway Beach 1.02

Nassau County

Plainview 2.81

Port Washington 2.38

Syosset 2.02

Uniondale 1.98

Hicksville 1.97

Wantagh 1.93

East Rockaway 1.79

New York County

Central Park 1.85

Triborough Bridge 1.69

Greenwich Village 1.24

Orange County

Monroe 2.25

Newburgh 1.56

Warwick 1.25

Montgomery Airport 1.07

Putnam County

Fahnestock State 3.68

Carmel 2.62

Brewster 2.20

Queens County

Bellerose 2.48

Little Neck 2.25

JFK Airport 2.03

LaGuardia Airport 1.93

Bayside 1.45

Richmond County

Todt Hill 1.84

Annadale 1.52

Rockland County

West Nyack 2.49

Piermont 2.19

Suffolk County

Centerport 2.94

Amityville 2.47

Melville 2.35

West Islip 2.26

Lake Ronkonkoma 2.18

Port Jefferson Station 1.83

Upton 1.54

Patchogue 1.41

Westchester County

Armonk 3.72

Putnam Valley 2.54

White Plains Airport 2.42

Elmsford 2.23

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Bedford 4.33

Monroe 3.90

Danbury Airport 3.27

Brookfield 2.87

New Fairfield 2.65

Bridgeport Airport 1.97

Middlesex County

Durham 2.77

Portland 2.18

Essex 1.19

Middletown 1.12

New Haven County

Prospect 4.02

Woodbridge 3.28

Seymour 3.24

Meriden Airport 2.95

Waterbury Airport 2.78

New Haven Airport 1.42

New London County