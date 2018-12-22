× Pedestrian struck and killed on Long Island: police

NORTH BABYLON, N.Y. — A man was arrested after he allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol and fatally struck a pedestrian on Long Island Friday night.

Eddy St. Louis, 41, was driving south on Deer Park Avenue when he struck a pedestrian at about 8:25 p.m., cops said.

The pedestrian, identified as 46-year-old Anthony Cappa, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said,

St. Louis was arrested and faces charges of driving while ability impaired by alcohol.