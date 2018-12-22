One of NYC’s last old-fashioned newsstands is set to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you head the news?

It's the talk of the newsstand along Broadway between West 167th and 168th Streets in Washington Heights.

One of the city's oldest newsstands is scheduled to close.

Owner Ellen Fine says it has been located on the sidewalk for nearly 80 years. She says the city wants to clear the space and has offered her a new location.

Customers say along with snacks, soda and water, they enjoy talking to Abbas. He has worked at the site for 16 years.

It's a sign of the times, that we reach for our phones instead of picking up a newspaper at the local newsstand.

In the 1950s, about 1500 stands stood across the city. Now there are about 300.

"Jeremiah's Vanishing New York" wrote about the disappearing newsstands in a post from 2011.

The city of New York awarded a Spanish company the contract for newsstands in the city about a decade ago. They have constructed new steel structures on specific corners.