Man struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the driver who struck a pedestrian and drove away in Brooklyn.

It happened on Dec. 2 at about 10:30 p.m.

A dark colored sedan was traveling north on Third Avenue in Bay Ridge when it made a left turn onto 92nd Street and struck a 30-year-old man attempting to cross the street, said police.

According to authorities, the driver fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries to his neck, back and legs, cops said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).