5 people arrested in death of man found in bird sanctuary in Queens park

BAYSWATER POINT STATE PARK— Police have arrested four teens and one man in connection with the death of 23-year-old Ian Cruz, whose body was found in Bayswater Point State Park, police said Saturday.

The first suspect, Elmer Guttierez, 18, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

The remaining four suspects have been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon: Yonathan Sanchez, 22, Carlos Guerra, 18, suspect four is a 15-year-old male, and suspect five is a 13-year-old female.

Three of the perpetrators live in the same home located on Nameoke Street in Queens, police said.

It is unclear if the suspects are involved in a gang.

On Sunday, December 16, police responded to a call of an unconscious male inside of the Queens park near Mott Avenue and Beacon Place just before 12 p.m..

They arrived to find Ian Cruz unconscious and unresponsive, only wearing socks and underwear, with trauma to his head and body in a bird sanctuary, police said.

The incident was deemed a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).