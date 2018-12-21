Service on several trains delayed, rerouted after person struck by train: MTA

NEW YORK — Service on several subway lines are experiencing service changes and delays during the Friday morning commute.

A person was struck by a train at Central Park North (110 Street), said the MTA.

There is no train service on the Nos. 2 and 3 line north of 96 Street in both directions. MTA crews have removed the third rail power in the area while police investigate.

There is limited Nos. 2 and 3 train service south of 96th Street.

Some 2 trains are running on the 5 line between 149 St-Grand Concourse and Nevins St. Some 4 trains are running to New Lots Av to provide additional service to 3 train customers.

Commuters are told to expect delays on the 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains in both directions.

For a courtesy pass to utilize continuing or bus service, see a station agent.