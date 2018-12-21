Return to Wonder: A look inside FAO Schwarz

Produced by Ryan Halpner

NEW YORK — It’s one of the most famous toy stores in New York City — and, for that matter, one of the most famous one in the world.

FAO Schwarz was founded in 1862 by Frederick August Otto Schwarz, a German immigrant and toy retailer. It was a simple idea really: create a magical place where kids of all ages can go to explore and dream.

And for 150 years, patrons did just that, creating lasting memories for generations of children, and nostalgic moments for adults alike.

Then, 2015 marked the end of an era for kids and kids at heart as FAO Schwarz closed its flagship store.

The iconic store wouldn’t be gone long from the city that made it a holiday destination. Let’s go inside the re-imagining of a New York City institution.

FAO Schwarz’s new, New York flagship at Rockefeller Center features some of the iconic figures that were in its former Fifth Avenue shop, like the “Big” piano and colossal clock tower. There are also some new interactive exhibits the entire family can enjoy.

For the holidays and beyond, you can create an adventure larger than life, that sparks the imagination in all of us. All you have to do is dream it.