NEW YORK — Emergency workers are contending with a manhole fire near Times Square.

The Fire Department says no injuries have been reported from the manhole problem on West 44th Street near Seventh Avenue. The fire was reported around 8 a.m.

Meanwhile, the city Office of Emergency Management is warning of traffic delays nearby due to emergency personnel.

Terrible news it’s looks like Carmine’s in Time Square caught fire this morning. I hope nobody was hurt. #nyc #carmines pic.twitter.com/Uf5ZdywUOL — 〽️ikebrady (@AtMikeBrady) December 21, 2018