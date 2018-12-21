Fire breaks out at Manhattan high-rise: FDNY

Photo Gallery
MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Plumes of dark smoke were seen in midtown Manhattan Friday morning after a blaze broke out at a high-rise building.
Video posted to social media showed flames shooting out from the ground floor of a building at 43rd Street and Madison Avenue. A Citibank and Ann Taylor clothing retailer are among the stores inside the building, Google Maps shows.
FDNY confirms they responded to a report of a fire at the location around 10:30 a.m.
So far, there are no reports of injuries.
Firefighters continue to battle the blaze.
40.753487 -73.978766