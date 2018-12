TIMES SQUARE — A man was stabbed outside a Times Square restaurant early Friday.

It happened at about 2:25 a.m. at Virgil’s Real BBQ on West 44th Street.

Two people got into a dispute outside the restaurant when one of them was stabbed in the shoulder, said police.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

According to police, the victim and the alleged suspect were not tourists and knew each other.

No arrests have been made.