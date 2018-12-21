Police seek man suspected in fatal Bronx shooting

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — A man was shot and killed in the Bronx Thursday night, and police are asking for help to find the suspect.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to reports of a man shot in front of 2167 Westchester Ave.

When they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old man unconscious with a gunshot wound to his lower back.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

The building is home to the U.S. Marine Recruiting Center, according to Google Maps.

Police released images of the suspect, who they say is in his 20s and was last seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, a dark jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).