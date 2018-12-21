Lost gloves find a home at some NYC subway stations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some missing gloves are looking for their other halves.

4-year-old Zach Vining and his father, Lance, were out for a walk near the Fort Hamilton Parkway subway station. Zach noticed lonely gloves scattered along the sidewalk of their Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn neighborhood.

They started lining them up on the iron fence near the station entrances.

They created an Instagram account for the "Lonely Glove Club" and fellow riders and neighbors from around the city and the world have contacted them for a sign.