How Monica Made It Happen This Week

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Kisha Hobgood lives at the Tapscott street site in Brownsville.

The ceiling in her living room she says collapse two weeks ago. She says no one cane to fix it.

“We have small kids. They wake up in the morning and the kids are smelling the mold. And who knows what they are breathing in,” said Hobsgood.

The family tells PIX11, the city did finally reach out and offered to send a crew on Dec 24th Christmas Eve.

“That’s unacceptable,” said Hobgood.

Hobgood says within hours of PIX11’s visit, a team of workers came to fix the gaping hole in her ceiling.

Hobgood and her family got a transfer to a new three bedroom apartment just before the holidays.

