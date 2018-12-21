EXCLUSIVE: Sister of man stabbed in chest near Times Square restaurant pleads for justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan —“I hope they find this guy that did this to my brother.”

This was the emotional plea from Annette Calderone , after she says it was her brother that was stabbed in the chest with an ice pick in front of Virgil's Barbecue Restaurant in Time Square.

Calderone told PIX11 News she woke up around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning to her 43-year-old brother, Roberto Calderone screaming for help when she and her husband ran outside.

There was a dispute between the victim and another man, police said.

“They were arguing back and forth. My brother had a pipe in is hand. The man had an ice pick the size of a stick,” Annette told PIX11.

It’s still unclear what the two men were were feuding about, but police say the man with the ice pick started chasing Roberto from 44th Street and Broadway.

“My brother said hit him, he has a knife,” the visibly distraught sister said.

Calderone said her brother then began to run backwards from the man who was chasing him with the ice pick.

That's when, she says, Roberto tripped on his leg and fell down by a car in front of the restaurant. The assailant caught up to Roberto, grabbed him by his sweater, then stabbed him twice in the chest and once in the shoulder blade with the ice pick, Calderone said.

"We tried to chase after him to hold him for police, but he still had the knife,” Annette said.

The sister says she turned back to go check on her brother and held him until police arrived.

“I saw my brother bleeding and he said merry Christmas and happy new year,” Calderone told PIX11.

After a 3-hour surgery, the victim is in stable condition, Calderone said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.