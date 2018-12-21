Dyker Heights Holiday Lights: The brightest neighborhood in NYC

Produced by: Heather Hulmes

BROOKLYN — Dyker Heights is known as the brightest neighborhood in NYC. Although it may look like a normal community, around Christmas time it turns into a winter wonderland that screams holiday spirit!

On Thanksgiving day, residents deck out their houses with 30,000 luminous lights, 25- foot toy soldiers and giant Santas. The over-the-top decorations attract more than 100,000 visitors each year — and that number is only growing.

How did this iconic tradition begin? Legend says that Lucy Spata, 58, has elaborately decorated her home since the mid 1980s.

At first not all of the neighbors were thrilled about the festive decor. But, as the years went on, many had a change of heart. Neighbors were inspired by her holiday spirit and soon after, the entire community was covered in twinkling lights.

Want to catch a glimpse for yourself? “A Slice of Brooklyn” offers bus tours that take you to the most spectacular streets in the neighborhood. The bus ride includes Christmas movies and candy canes while tour guides brief you on the history of Dyker Heights.

The tour will cost you $55 for adults and $45 for kids, but owner of A Slice of Brooklyn Bus tours, Tony Muia, says it will convey a sense of Christmas unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before.

Have you ever experienced the wonder of the Dyker Heights lights? Tell us on Facebook.