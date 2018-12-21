Building partially collapses in Lower Manhattan, forcing evacuations: FDNY

TRIBECA, Manhattan — A building partially collapsed in Lower Manhattan early Friday, forcing evacuations.

Officials received reports of a partial collapse at 23 Park Pl. in Tribeca shortly before 3:30 a.m.

According to fire officials, the building was under construction when the scaffolding collapsed. The building facade also collapsed with it.

Three surrounding buildings were also evacuated.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Park Place is closed in both directions between Church Street and Broadway. Drivers are advised to consider alternate routes.

The tri-state area was forecasted to see 2 to 3 inches of rain and strong, gusty winds.

