All day rain leaves much of New York and its suburbs soaked; drier, cooler weather ahead

ROSEDALE, QUEENS --- New York City got a month's worth of rain in the 24 hours between Thursday evening and Friday evening. That volume resulted in flooding on many roadways, making both the morning and evening commutes challenging, to say the least.

"If I can put it in one word, bothersome," said one motorist about the drive home. "Very, very bothersome, to not only to have to maneuver around the potholes, but the flood has just been bothersome. It's really hard," he said about the drive home.

Many of the usual flooding locations were as deep underwater as ever in heavy rainstorms, including the Bronx River Parkway, and Broad Channel, Queens.

"The only way to get back to my house is to put on the regulation gear," said Steve Kenney, a Broad Channel resident, wearing chest waders. "You got to think ahead, plan ahead, move your cars, maybe get off the block a little earlier."

He said that he and most of his neighbors had moved their cars to higher ground on Thursday night, and that most of their homes had been raised at least 10 feet after Superstorm Sandy, thanks to funding from government sources and insurance companies.

Another location that regularly floods is Brookville Boulevard. It's a main thoroughfare connecting Queens and Nassau County, Long Island, but on Friday, it was overrun with Hook Creek. The three inches of rainfall, combined with rising ocean tides, left the boulevard submerged. An NYPD cruiser stood watch at the boulevard’s north end, prohibiting any cars from passing.

"It's flooded. Flooded," said Lenny Smith, a long-time resident. "We got at least four to six feet of water down there. Easy. There's no way you can go through."

There were wide-ranging complaints all day about text alerts being sent repeatedly to cellphones with messages about the flash flood warning that was in effect until late morning.

"Enough with the phone alerts all morning." tweeted one complainant, Lisa, whose Twitter handle is @LiveMusicJunki. "Do you know how annoying it is when every phone in the office goes off?"

While some experts have warned that too-frequent alerts can potentially numb people to the potential danger, there were enough waterlogged roadways around to show that the flash flood warning was not without merit.

Friday was also unseasonably warm, with a high above 60 degrees. Temperatures are forecasted to fall on Saturday, and while the weekend will see temperatures drop to near freezing, the weather is expected to be dry.