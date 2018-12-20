Woman struck in head with metal pipe while trying to break up subway fight in midtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Police are searching for man accused of striking a woman with a metal pipe when she tried to break up a fight at a subway station in midtown Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 7 a.m. on the northbound N/Q/R platform of the 34th Street-Herald Square subway station.

Police said the 28-year-old woman observed a man with a pipe in a dispute with another passenger. She tried to intervene and was struck in the head with a metal pipe.

The victim suffered lacerations to her head and was transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The suspect fled on foot unknown direction.

The person wanted for questioning is described as approximately 5 feet 8 inches, in his mid-50s.

Anyone with information in regard to this assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.