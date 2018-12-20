Woman hit with metal pipe when intervening in fight at Manhattan subway station: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — A woman has been hospitalized after being struck over the head with a metal pipe when she intervened in an altercation at the Herald Square subway station, police said Thursday.

Two people were fighting Wednesday around 7:15 a.m. on the platform for N, Q and R trains at the 34th Street-Herald Square subway station when the 28-year-old woman got involved, according to police.

A man then hit her head with a metal pipe and fled, police said.

The woman suffered a laceration to her head and was hospitalized, according to police.

The NYPD released video of the man sought. He is described as being in his mid-50s, and standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

