Search underway for masked gunman who fatally shot gas station clerk in New Jersey

EDISON, N.J. -- Police are searching for a tall, thin man in a black mask and a maroon hoodie who walked up to a store clerk pointing a gun.

It happened inside a Speedway gas station store on Amboy Avenue in Edison around 4 a.m.

The clerk, John Bertram, 38, of Fords, New Jersey, handed over the cash. But the gunman shot him on his way out anyway.

Another employee who witnessed the shooting was unharmed.

"I frequent the gas station just about everyday for coffee. So I know just about everyone who works there," said Lorraine Prindaville, who lives next door. "It’s very very upsetting. You don’t expect that to happen here."

Investigators combed the neighborhood for evidence.

"We’ve labeled this a robbery homicide. At this point we are doing everything we can. And will provide more info as we have it," said Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey.

Edison’s Mayor Thomas Lankey said Thursday:

“My thoughts and prayers, and those of the Edison community, are with the victim’s family.I have confidence in our police department’s investigative capabilities – working alongside county prosecutor’s detectives – to find and bring the perpetrator of this heinous crime to justice.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Loren Long of the Edison Police Department at (732) 248-7531, or Detective David Abromaitis of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745- 4436.

PIX11 has reached out to Speedway's parent company for comment.