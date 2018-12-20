On-demand ‘GlamSquad’ disrupts the beauty business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You don't have to be a celebrity to have a beauty team come to your home.

GlamSquad, is beauty on demand, whether you're at home, in the office or a hotel.

The team comes to you to do your hair, makeup or nails.

For CEO, Amy Shecter, this is a dream job. She knew about the company long before they reached out to her.

“I was a power user of GlamSquad which means I had services at least once a week.”

After being under Amy's direction for two years, GlamSqaud is continuing to disrupt the beauty industry. The company recently launched express beauty bars in four CVS locations.

And just this week, GlamSquad unveiled its styling collection.