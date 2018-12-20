Mayor de Blasio to announce support for marijuana legalization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to release findings of the city’s marijuana report.

The release comes after the mayor announced he plans to roll out legal weed in the five boroughs in a 70-page report.

State officials have been working to legalize the use of recreational marijuana.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his 2019 agenda, putting the legalization of recreational marijuana a top priority for the start of his third term.

Melissa Mark-Viverito, former City Council speaker and candidate for public advocate, also unveiled a four-point "Weed for Rails" plan that looks to legalize marijuana and use the tax revenue to fix the city's broken subway system.

Thousands of New Yorkers’ lives were changed on Wednesday after warrants for marijuana arrest.

“These convictions are not keeping us safe,” said District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

He wants to make sure marijuana does not line big business points and hopes that “New Yorkers build their own local cannabis industry.”