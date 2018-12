Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Close to 85 million American households have a pet, and they may be looking under the Christmas tree for a treat. Not sure what to get them for your holidays?

We've got some fun and practical ideas for them this season. Veterinarian Andrea Liff shares some products that serve a purpose for your four-legged companions including booties, paw wax, hoodies, freeze-dried treats and Barkbox subscription services.