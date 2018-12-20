‘Hip-Hop Nutcracker’ in Brooklyn combines modern dance moves with classical score

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Move over Drosslemeyer and his classic Nutcracker.

“No tutus or pointe shoes but some really explosive dancing,” Jennifer Weber, The Director and choreographer of The Hip-Hop Nutcracker told PIX11.

Explosive it is.

The Hip-Hop Nutcracker is super high energy and set in contemporary Washington Heights.

The 12 dancers wear street clothes and sneakers and the classical Tchaikovsky score meets one of the founding fathers of hip-hop, Kurtis Blow.

“He’s the MC of the evening he brings an old-school hip-hop flavor to the magic of the show,” Weber said.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker was directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber who grew up in western Massachusetts and some might wonder how does she know so much about hip-hop culture.

“Hip-hop definitely comes out of African-American and Latino culture. It comes from the Bronx. it started in the early 1970s but it has spread and become a global culture,” Weber told PIX11. “Anyone can participate in hip-hop culture."

And to prove her point, this hip-hop choreographer showed this ancient PIX11 reporter a move or two.

The Hip-Hop nutcracker is coming to Brooklyn at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, at Kings Theater on Flatbush Avenue.