Gas station employee fatally shot in robbery at NJ gas station

EDISON, N.J. — A gas station employee was shot and killed during a robbery in New Jersey early Thursday, officials said.

It happened at the Speedway gas station in Edison at about 4:30 a.m.

Authorities said a man entered the gas station, took money from the register and shot an employee on the way out.

Another employee was inside the gas station at the time of the incident, but was not hurt, said authorities.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending family notification.

The suspected shooter is described to be a male with a slim build and was last seen wearing a mask gloves, jeans and a red/maroon sweatshirt.