Heavy rain, serious flooding, damaging winds will wallop tri-state area amid peak holiday travel

NEW YORK — A Flood Watch has been issued for the tri-state area as a powerful storm is forecast to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds Thursday into Friday, just as holiday travel is expected to hit its peak.

The New York City Emergency Management Department also issued a travel advisory for Friday.

While some may enjoy the warmer than average temperatures, as highs creep to 50 degrees Thursday and 60 degrees Friday, wet weather will put a damper on the relief from the cold.

The tri-state area could see 2 to 3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, potentially causing flooding, according to the National Weather Service. Southeast winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts of to 45 mph, may also bring down trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for New York City and most of the tri-state in effect from 1 a.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday.

Rain is began Thursday evening and will last more than 24 hours, with the heaviest amounts falling after midnight Friday.

The heavy rain will taper off to showers on Friday as the warm front lifts across the region. It will still be a nasty, damp day with rain possible throughout. Late in the day, there could another round a heavy rain as a secondary system passes through the region before the precipitation tapers off Saturday morning.

A powerful storm will impact the area tonight through Friday. Heavy rain, strong gusty winds and coastal flooding is expected. Widespread 2-3" of rain is likely with locally higher amounts possible which can lead to flooding. Coastal flooding is also a threat. pic.twitter.com/DN31LNxPKY — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) December 20, 2018

New Yorkers should prepare for slippery road conditions, and should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking. The Department of Transportation has designated Thursday and Friday Gridlock Alert Days.

Whether traveling for work, errands or recreation, please consider taking public transportation whenever possible. For more information on Gridlock Alert Days, click here.

A coastal flood advisory has also been issued for possible flooding in low-lying areas along the shore in southern Westchester County, the Bronx, northwestern Suffolk County, and northern Queens and Nassau County between 6 and 11 a.m. Friday.

A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Some roads and low-lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes or businesses near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Widespread minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible during the Friday morning high tide cycle.

In New Jersey’s Middlesex and Monmouth counties, a coastal flood warning predicts a higher chance for damage.

In any area, motorists are advised not to drive through flood waters.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Wind Advisory for New York City in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Strong winds are in the forecast, with gusts up to 45 mph or higher possible. These conditions may blow down tree limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible.

A Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds of 31 mph to 39 mph, or gusts of 46 mph to 57 mph are expected or occurring. Winds this strong can make driving in open areas and on elevated roads and bridges difficult for large vehicles like trucks, vans, and SUVs. Those driving are asked to use extra caution.

The storm begins to roll through on what AAA says will be the worst day to travel in New York City — Thursday between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m.

Saturday looks to be dry with temperatures trailing downward from the lower 50s. Sunday will see highs in the mid 40s under sunny skies.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, it doesn’t look like we will get a White Christmas. A weak system will pass to the north bringing some clouds for Christmas Eve. High pressure behind it clears us out for Christmas Day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.