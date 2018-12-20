Exclusive: Bronx grandfather speaks out after being slashed by 2 women on MTA bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX -- The NYPD is looking for the public's help in identifying two women they say assaulted and slashed a 63-year-old grandfather on a Bronx MTA bus.

The victim spoke exclusively to PIX11’s Nicole Johnson.

“They threw soda on me and cut me on my wrist and my face," the victim said.

The incident happened on an eastbound BX21 bus traveling on East Tremont a few weeks ago while the victim was on his way to pick up his grandkids from an area Mosque.

Police say two women started an argument with the victim before the attack.

At one point, one of the women pulled out a razor and cut the victim.

“I didn’t do anything to them," the victim said. "I was bleeding and no one helped me to get them."

The victim was treated at St. Barnabas Hospital where he received at least two dozen stitches.