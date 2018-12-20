Bronx grandma needs repairs to bathroom that leaks into bedroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX -- Aurea Santiago, 73, from the Patterson Houses says for the past three months, she's been complaining to managers at NYCHA to fix a leak in her bathroom that floods her bedroom too.

“We have leaks in the bathroom, in the living room," Santiago's granddaughter Elizabeth said. "My grandmother could slip and fall. We never know what could happen."

A NYCHA spokesperson says workers have identified the source of the leak in an apartment above and that they be going into the apartment Friday to assess and begin repairs.

