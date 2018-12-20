Arrest made in fatal shooting outside baby shower in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens — Police arrested the man who allegedly shot and killed another man outside a baby shower in Queens last month.

Lhosni Colot, 33, was arrested Monday and faces charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

On Nov. 3, police said Tymel West attended a baby shower in the vicinity of Guy R. Brewer Boulevard and 107th Avenue in Jamaica when he was found shot multiple times.

West, 22, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigation, West may have been arguing with another man where the baby shower was taking place before shots were fired.