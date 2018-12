MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. — One person is dead after a fire burned through a New Jersey home Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out just before 7:30 a.m. at 37 Barn Swallow Rd. in Monmouth.

A 30-year-old man was found dead inside the location, authorities said.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious.

AIR11 was over the scene of the fire, where thick, heavy smoke was seen filling the air.